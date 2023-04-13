Former Prime Minister and President Branko Crvenkovski, who has kept a low profile for a decade, reportedly plans to form a party that will compete in the coming presidential and general elections.

According to the OhridSkaj news site, Crvenkovski’s party wil be called Macedonia Above All, and will build on a similar movement his supporters launched in Ohrid for the local elections. Crvenkovski was considered reconciled with the party after he publicly rebuked former leader Zoran Zaev over his concessions to Bulgaria.

If confirmed, this would cause yet another splinter group in SDSM, which saw one of its largest local branches – the one in Kumanovo, largely secede led by Mayor Maksim Dimitrievski, but the party also faces a disgruntled Zaev faction. According to the news site, Crvenkovski supported Dimitrievski’s split with the party, but also secretly helped the campaign of Skopje Mayor Danela Arsovska.