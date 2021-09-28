Zoran Zaev refused to comment on the remarks made by former SDSM party leader, Prime Minister and President Branko Crvenkovski, who strongly criticized Zaev’s leadership of Macedonia.

I have my opinions, and he has his. I make my positions known every day. I believe in reaching agreements to deliver something good, something European, and in dialogue to get through the process, Zaev said during his press conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who is in Macedonia to discuss the lengthy delay in Macedonia’s EU accession.

Crvenkovski, who saved Zaev from prison with a pardon in 2008 and later left him in charge of the SDSM party, made a rare public appearance yesterday criticizing Zaev’s readiness to accept all claims from neighboring countries against Macedonia’s national identity and sovereignty. This policy delivered on NATO membership, but greatly undermined Macedonian national identity, raised tensions with Bulgaria, which continues to deliver new demands and kept the EU accession process hopelessly stuck.