Last week Macedonia ranked third in the world in Covid deaths as proportion of its population. Peru had the highest death rate, with 604 deaths per 100,000, followed by Bosnia with 320 deaths and Macedonia close behind with 317.

Throughout the pandemic, Macedonia continues to have one of the worst death rates in Europe and sometimes the world. Given that the number of citizens is greatly inflated by the 2002 census, it’s expected that the realistic death rate is even higher.