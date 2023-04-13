Discussing the controversial Bechtel highway project, President Stevo Pendarovski acknowledged that some of the projects of this company were followed by corruption allegations, but said that it is the fault of the countries it operated in, and their politicians. Pendarovski said that it is possible that in the Government, which handed the project to the notoriously corrupt DUI party, and even in his own cabinet, there are people who would be susceptible to corruption.

Why do these exceptions happen, and involve abuse and crime? It only happens if you run into local authorities who are susceptible to such talk, Pendarovski said.

He added that he believes that the US authorities will find it important that the reputation of Bechtel is not undermined with this project.