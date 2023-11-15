Romanian Foreign Minister Luminița-Teodora Odobescu has embarked on a productive visit to Macedonia, following an invitation extended by Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani. The agenda for discussions encompasses bilateral relations, Romania’s unwavering support for Macedonia’s European integration, collaboration within NATO, and the evolving landscape of foreign policy, as highlighted in a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

One of the key highlights of this visit will be the signing of an Action Plan outlining collaboration between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of both nations. Additionally, a Protocol on Cooperation in the sphere of education is set to be signed, showcasing the commitment to bolstering ties in various domains.

Minister Odobescu’s schedule in Skopje includes meetings with other esteemed state officials, further emphasizing the commitment to strengthening diplomatic relations and fostering mutual cooperation between the two countries.