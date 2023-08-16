First Deputy Prime Minister Albin Kurti insisted that the, if the DUI – SDSM coalition fails to adopt the constitutional amendments, the country still won’t hold early elections.

No, elections are absolutely not the solution. The only solution that is good for you, for us, for all the citizens and the entire region is to move ahead with the constitutional amendments, in consensus, all of us, DUI, SDSM, Alliance, VMRO-DPMNE and the other political parties, Grubi said, while attending an employment fair organized by the Bechtel and Enka construction company, which won a huge highway bid negotiated with Grubi.

Grubi also insisted that the amendments will not affect Macedonian national identity and the position of the Macedonian language.