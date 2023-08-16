Tetovo Mayor Bilal Kasami called on the Governnment to seriously address the issue of the botched investigation into the 2021 hospital disaster, when fire in an improvised Covid ward in Tetovo killed 14 patients and family members. Protests were held in the city today after an investigative report showed that state prosecutors did not investigate in full the role Government ministers played in the construction of the hospital, which did not meet safety criteria.

I call on the Government not to play with the feelings of the family members who lost loved ones. Take this issue seriously. Punish the main actors in the tragedy. We will help raise the voice and bring those responsible to justice, Kasami said.

Then Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce was not investigated in the disaster, possibly due to his close relationship with then Prime Minister Zoran Zaev. This and a dozen other such hospital wards were built by Brako, company owned by Zaev’s former Deputy Prime Minister Koco Angjusev.