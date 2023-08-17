The VMRO-DPMNE’s parliamentary group is with a clear and persistent position: there will be no constitutional amendments under these conditions and a Bulgarian diktat.

The VMRO-DPMNE’s parliamentary group stated this position at the Commission for Constitutional Amendments, and it will reiterate it at the plenary session.

SDS and DUI have very little time left to manipulate the public, on Friday their lies will burst like a bubble when the people will see that the ruling parties don’t have the majority for constitutional amendments.

“SDS and DUI are aware that they are sinking and that there is no way out for them, but they continue to lie and manipulate so that the companies close to them can continue stealing for another day”, the party’s statement reads.