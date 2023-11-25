First Deputy Prime Minister Artan Grubi is accused of hiring loyalists in his Political System Ministry, whose main task is to manage a network of news sites that report favorably about Grubi and his DUI party.

The bloc of opposition Albanian parties claim that these news sites, named Indeks, Dosie, Revista, Desk… operate from offices on the sixth floor of Grubi’s Government building. The sites are all registered under the name of Iliriana Bajrami, wife of Perparim Bajrami, a close confidant of Grubi who was recently named head of the State Lottery (and immediately began signing very lucrative contracts with companies linked to DUI).