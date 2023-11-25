A bizarre false report of a missing toddler disturbed the country yesterday.

A woman reported to the police that her five months old son went missing during treatment in the Gynecology Clinic in Skopje. But after a rapid police intervention, it was determined that the woman is lying and did not have a child at all. A child by that name was not registered as a patient in the clinic, and after a conversation with the woman’s doctor, he testified that she was not treated for pregnancy.

The report caused alarm in the country on Friday. The reason why the woman made such a bizarre false report was not revealed to the public yet.