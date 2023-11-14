Bulgarian National Assembly Chairperson Rosen Zhelyazkov is scheduled for a working visit to the Parliament of Macedonia on Tuesday.

During his visit, Zhelyazkov plans to meet with Macedonian Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi, followed by a joint media briefing.

Additionally, both Xhaferi and Zhelyazkov are expected to inaugurate the “Silver Thrace” exhibition at the Archeological Museum of North Macedonia, showcasing 1,700 artifacts from 18 Bulgarian museums.

Before his official engagements, Zhelyazkov will visit the St. Spas Church in Skopje to lay a wreath at Goce Delchev’s grave. Later, he will participate in an event organized by the Bulgarian Cultural and Information Center in Skopje, distributing internet training vouchers to disabled children, parents, and teachers.