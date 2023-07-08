Mitko Trajchulovski is the SDSM Organizational Secretary. He is replacing Vangel Andreski, who became manager of a newly established public enterprise in Center Municipality.

Trajchulovski is currently a State Secretary in the Ministry of Transport and Communications, and former member of Radmila Shekjerinska SEI (Secretariat for EU Issues).

Andrevski held the office of organizational secretary since the previous one, Dimitar Kovachevski became a Prime Minister.