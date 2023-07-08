VMRO-DPMNE Chairman Hristijan Mickoski greeted the progress made in the negotiations between the trade unions and the Government on the public sector salaries, and expects an agreement to be reached soon.

“The workers in the public sector, and not only them, the workers in Macedonia in general deserve bigger salaries, considering the hard economic situation we are going through. The inflation brakes records, it is the highest in Europe. The least thee Government can do as an employer, and not only the Government, but all employers who can afford it, should share these hard moments with the workers, because we have to keep our people here, in the country. And the only way to keep them here is to adequately value their labor”, Mickoski said.