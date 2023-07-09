A company close to SDSM is devastating the forests around the Eastern Macedonian city of Delchevo, Cvetan Tripunovski from VMRO-DPMNE warned on Saturday.

“The company got the concession for mere MKD300 (€5) per square meter of wood, but only for the dead or unusable wood. The company, instead, cuts all the first quality wood, leaving the waste. That not only damages the state budget, but also prevents future forestization, in a region that was struck by enormous wildfires two years ago. Thus the company gets the high quality wood for a price at least ten times below the market one. For comparison, the local population pys MKD4000 (€70) for a cubic meter of heating wood, which is cheaper than the one the company steals. So, one can only imagine how the local population feels watching this”, Tripunovski concluded.