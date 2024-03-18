Rose Hanbury has broken her silence about murmurs that she’s having an affair with Prince William.

According to Business Insider, Hanbury said through her lawyers that the rumors “are completely false.”

Hanbury, 40, who is a member of William and Kate Middleton’s inner circle, is in the spotlight after Stephen Colbert gave the affair rumors the late-night treatment on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” last week.

“The kingdom has been all aflutter by the seeming disappearance of Kate Middleton. Well now, internet sleuths are guessing that Kate’s absence may be related to her husband and the future king of England, William, having an affair,” Colbert said on Tuesday’s episode.