On the occasion of the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, which falls on October 17, UNICEF stressed the importance of Macedonia raising its investments in education. Currently, these investments lag significantly behind the EU average concerning their proportion of Gross Domestic Product. UNICEF also emphasized the need for enhanced efficiency, effectiveness, and equity in education spending within the country.
World
The Minister has reported that Belgian police have successfully shot the perpetrator of the Brussels attack
Belgian police have fatally shot the individual responsible for the tragic shooting of two Swedish nationals in Brussels on Monday, as confirmed by the country’s Interior Minister, Annelies Verlinden, in an announcement made on Tuesday morning during a broadcast on VRT. This update followed a statement...
