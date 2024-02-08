The Ministers of Justice of Macedonia and Turkey, Krenar Loga and Yilmaz Tunc, held a meeting today where they discussed the extradition procedure for Ljupco Palevski.

As announced by the Ministry of Justice, at the meeting, Loga was informed by his Turkish colleague that the court process for Palevski has been completed and the administrative procedures are expected to be completed as well. After the completion of the administrative part, Palevski is expected to be extradited to our country.

Minister Loga thanked Tunc for their quick reaction and the arrest of Palevski and pointed out that this is a good sign for society, to punish those who have committed a crime, according to the statement of the Ministry of Justice.