There are no such red cellars. I think that Mr. Ahmeti is surrounded by people who, during this entire period, led him to such a situation that he believes in fantasy and not in real work, and that is his key mistake,” stated the president of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, in an interview for ORA 24.

President Mickoski pointed out that there are no red cellars, nor have they ever existed.