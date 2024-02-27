The president of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, stated in tonight’s interview on TV Sitel’s central daily program, “Topic of the Day,” that the intra-party polls are ongoing throughout the entire year.

Referring to the latest poll results, Mickoski highlighted that if parliamentary elections were held tomorrow, approximately 22-23 percent of the votes would go to VMRO-DPMNE, while only 9 to 10 percent would go to SDSM. The February field polls indicate that VMRO-DPMNE would secure between 22-23 percent of the votes in such a scenario. SDSM is estimated to receive around 9-10 percent of the votes, and conditionally speaking, DUI and the united Albanian opposition would gather between 6-6.5 percent of the votes. The ZNAM and Left parties are expected to receive approximately 4-5 percent of the votes, as emphasized by Mickoski.

When questioned about the number of deputies VMRO-DPMNE would win based on the polls, Mickoski responded, “Considering these figures at the state level weighted by the number of MPs, I estimate that, at the moment, VMRO-DPMNE and the coalition would secure between 53 and 56 MPs.”