VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski met Thursday with Veronica Ullman Marti, Ambassador of Switzerland to Macedonia.

At the meeting, Mickoski expressed gratitude for the support of Switzerland to the reform processes in Macedonia and the excellent bilateral cooperation between the countries.

Mickoski also pointed out that the bad general situation in the country, the numerous crises and the solution that VMRO-DPMNE stands for is early elections, said VMRO-DPMNE.