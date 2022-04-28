Macedonian Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski revealed he intends to inform his Bulgarian counterpart, Kiril Petkov, that Macedonia by the end of the year will open a cultural center in Blagoevgrad, a town in southwestern Bulgaria.

I plan to directly inform my counterpart Petkov that as a Government this year we intend to open a new cultural center in the Republic of Bulgaria, in Blagoevgrad, and the name of the center will be determined in communication with our history institute, said Kovacevski.

This is the first session for parliamentary questions to the members of the Government of the Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski, scheduled after 100 days in office.