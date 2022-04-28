It is unacceptable that the government allows neighboring countries to interfere in our internal affairs, so now that we meet the criteria for the EU, we must meet the criteria of Petkov, which are for his domestic use. Petkov protects his state interests, the problem is that there is a lack of protection of Macedonian interests, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski said at Thursday’s press conference.



Мицкоски потенцираше дека доколку има отворање на Уставот со кој би се предвидувал дел од бугарскиот народ да биде вклучен во преамбулата ВМРО-ДПМНЕ нема да го поддржи без претходни писмени гаранции за нашата историја, за македонски јазик, без вештачки фусноти, за нашата посебност и културна различност.

Mickoski emphasized that if there is an opening of the Constitution which would provide for part of the Bulgarian people to be included in the preamble, VMRO-DPMNE will not support it without prior written guarantees for our history, Macedonian language, without artificial footnotes, for our uniqueness and cultural diversity.

Our state and its institutions are not behind these interests. And if the condition is to meet all Bulgarian demands that will mean fulfillment of their Bulgarian declaration, to our detriment, it is something that VMRO-DPMNE will never agree or reconcile with, he stressed.



According to Mickoski, Kovacevski is ready to sign everything, he is just waiting to see if Petkov will be able to pass it in Bulgaria.