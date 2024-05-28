President of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, met on Monday with MPs from the VMRO-DPMNE-led coalition ‘Your Macedonia’ ahead of the new Parliament’s constitutive session.

“Meeting with MPs from VMRO-DPMNE and the ‘Your Macedonia’ coalition, ahead of the formation of the Macedonian Parliament. Much work and results that we must deliver for Macedonia!” Mickoski wrote on his Facebook profile. The constitutive session of the new Parliament, following the eleventh parliamentary elections, will be held on Tuesday, May 28, at 11 am.



The Parliament will consist of 120 MPs, but only 118 MPs, whose mandates have been confirmed by the State Election Commission and who have been issued certificates, will be present at tomorrow’s session. Appeals procedures for two seats due to the May 22 revote are still ongoing. Afrim Gashi from the “Worth It” coalition is to be nominated for the position of Parliament Speaker. Gashi has resigned as Alternativa party leader due to his candidacy for the post.

VMRO-DPMNE’s coalition “Your Macedonia” has secured 58 seats in the new 120-member Parliament, followed by SDSM’s “Coalition for European Future” with 18 seats, DUI’s European Front with 18 seats, the “Worth It” coalition with 14 seats, Levica with 6 seats, and the ZNAM Movement with 6 seats