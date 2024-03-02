VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski today addressed the party convention, during which professor Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova was nominated for the coming presidential elections. Mickoski said that the dual elections will mark the end of the DUI – SDSM led regime.

The date of your demise is set – May 8th 2024. Don’t fool yourselves that you will remain in power. Your schemes won’t work and nobody trusts you any more. The people have seen your incompetence and your corruption and will put an end to this disastrous Government, Mickoski said, addressing directly his political opponents.

Speaking before the large Skopje Philharmonics hall, the opposition leader promised to return control over the country to the people, and put an end to the rampant corruption.

The state is in total chaos. Our institutions are paralyzed, and everywhere we see apathy and disappointment. People have lost faith in the politicians who violated their wil too many times. A small group of corrupt politicians have hijacked our country, Mickoski said, noting some of the main failures of the Government, such as the disastrous passport crisis. “They promised to take us to the EU, but instead they detained two million citizens in a prison state”.

Mickoski named other major failures of the DUI – SDSM Government, such as the horrific corruption scandals in the healthcare that included theft of cancer drugs, the growing poverty and high level corruption concentrated in the DUI party.

The Macedonian political party SDSM is reduced to an accomplice and facilitator of their scandals. Young people are leaving the country in droves and even the older ones are beginning to consider this option. We are fooling ourselves if we say that these are elections on whether we join the European Union or not. These are primarily elections about Macedonia, do we have an orderly state, with laws that apply to all, with no first and second class citizens, and I believe that the voters will make the right choice, Mickoski said.

The opposition leader urged the voters to give VMRO-DPMNE a victory sufficient for 61 seats in Parliament, which would allow the party freedom to choose its coalition partners and not depend on parties such as DUI.