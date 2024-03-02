Several prominent political prisoners of the Zaev – SDSM regime, who were persecuted during the Colored Revolution campaign, expressed their support for Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova, in her presidential run.

Former Interior Minister Gordana Jankuloska, who spent over three years in prison, welcomed Siljanovska’s nomination.

This people, our Macedonia, must muster strength to become a better country. We’ve never had it worse, but we must fight. Regardless of the price we are paying, we never sought a different cause and we remain true to Macedonia. We will continue to fight so that our children can have a normal life, here, Jankuloska said.

During the convention in Skopje’s Philharnomic hall, Siljanovska received the support of Jane Cento, who was imprisoned in 2017, as part of the politically manipulated trial over the April 27th incident in the Parliament. It’s believed that Cento was singled out from the large group of protesters because of his political activism, but also as the great-grandson of Macedonia’s wartime leader Metodija Andonov – Cento.