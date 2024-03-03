We have an unfinished business from the last local elections, and that victory will be complete after the general and presidential elections, said VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski at the large party convention yesterday.

VMRO nominated professor Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova as their presidential candidate, for a likely repeat of the 2019 duel against Stevo Pendarovski – albeit this time with much different polls.

We need complete reset and to defeat the incompetence. A victory to bring back hope. We don’t have the luxury to wait, and we won’t get a honey moon period after we win. Macedonia will need quick results. The people have no patience to wait for another decade or two for things to improve, Mickoski said.