We have an unfinished business from the last local elections, and that victory will be complete after the general and presidential elections, said VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski at the large party convention yesterday.

VMRO nominated professor Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova as their presidential candidate, for a likely repeat of the 2019 duel against Stevo Pendarovski – albeit this time with much different polls.