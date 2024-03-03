During the VMRO-DPMNE convention on Saturday, party leader Hristijan Mickoski outlined the principles that professor Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova will follow if elected President in the coming elections.

Mickoski said that the President will need to protect the Constitution and serve the interests of the citizens of the country, without succumbing to foreign agendas. The President will have to carry on the work of the generation of the Iliden Uprising and the National Liberation Struggle during the Second World War, “started with Nikola Karev and the first President of ASNOM Metodija Andonov – Cento, so we build a state that is dedicated to the ideals of our previous leaders – a President failtful to the traditions and the work of the great leaders our country rests on”. The next President will have to nurture the Macedonian national identity and will stand up for Macedonians across the world.

We must put an end to the political negotiations and treaties that undermine the essential positions on which our existence as a nation and a state rest. The Macedonian national core has been degraded very aggressively in the past period and the President will need to serve as a dam to break the flow of outside propagandas and attempts to cripple the identity of the Macedonian people, Mickoski said, adding that the foreign policy will be guided by a strategy to preserve Macedonian national interests.

Mickoski pledged that the next President will promote the rule of law and will “fight against crime and corruption which are eating away at our society. A President who ensure there is accountability for those who profit from crime and corruption”. In doing this, the President will have to show independence in her actions relative to the Parliament, the Government and other officials.

An important taks of the next President will also be to ensure that Macedonia meets its strategic goal to join the European Union, and to continue to strive toward the pro-Western civilizational values. “The President of the state needs to work toward a strong democratization of Macedonia on its path toward full EU membership”.

The next President, a role for which VMRO-DPMNE is nominating professor Siljanovska, will also have to ensure that Macedonia is a country for all its citizens, Macedonians, Albanians, Trks, Roma, Vlachs, Bosniaks and all others. “All citizens who love this country can build their home here, in Macedonia”, Mickoski concluded.