During today’s conference dedicated to Goce Delcev, VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski painted a dire picture of the situation in Macedonia under the SDSM – DUI led Government. Mickoski added that there is no doubt about the outcome of the next elections, which VMRO is poised to win according to the polls.

Unfortunately, people feel less and less hope and more misery, pain about the injustices, their robbed and humiliated, and many are deciding to leave their homes in Macedonia forever, Mickoski said, adding that this feeling is dominant among the students at the faculty where he teaches.

He described the situation in Macedonia as a sense of collective failure. “But very soon we will have an opportunity, the elections will come and VMRO-DPMNE will win. That is certain, even Kovacevski and Ali Ahmeti, if you ask them, will tell you the same. The only question is whether we gain 55, 58, 60 or 62 seats. The people are motivated and they want to see VMRO-DPMNE back. And the people I meet tell me, this will be our last chance, VMRO is their only chance”, Mickoski said.