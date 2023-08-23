The Macedonian people today are facing perhaps the largest existential challenge, and that is to fight for themselves and for their Macedonia. Will we do that? Yes! We will win together because I feel the people’s support wherever I go in Macedonia. We will face a lot of challenges in that struggle, both from within and from without. Many of them will approach you, shake your hand, look you in the eyes, and tell you whatever you want to hear. But, be aware, the same people are making deals behind the curtains with their masters. Who are their masters? All those who don’t want this people to win, who don’t want this country to win”, the Chairman of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, said in his Tuesday speech in the western Macedonian city of Kichevo.

He stressed that whenever the elections take place, VMRO-DPMNE will achieve a historical result again, as it did in the local elections, and that will be the end of this unpopular government, but also the end of their small, miserable political careers.

“Macedonia should be defended with reason. All those who think that Macedonia can be defended by force, are deluding themselves. QWe have to be at least twice smarter than all of them, with a good and clear strategy. All those who misled the people with strong speaches and forceful rhetoric like which city belongs to whom, where are the Macedonian borders, where will they hold their next congress, ended like extorted, small, and average businessmen”, Mickoski explained.

Mickoski added that Macedonia should be governed honestly, with no business deals in politics.

“While I am talking to you today, we are facing a historical, epochal challenge. Today, Europe and the world are creating a strategy to brake VMRO-DPMNE and the 44 MPs in order for them to vote for the traitorous constitutional amendments, tailored in the Parliament under a Bulgarian diktat”, the opposition leader said, calling on all the citizens to unite around VMRO-DPMNE.

“We must unite, to stand for a common goal, and that is a huge victory at the next elections, strong reforms, and a Macednia as we would all love to have, with our children staying home”, Mickoski pointed out.

VMRO-DPMNE has the honor to defend and achieve a victory for perhaps the smallest people in Europe – the Macedonian people. Whatever romantic ideas they try to sell you, believe us, they are deceiving you, Mickoski continued, explaining that VMRO-DPMNE’s mission is ti return the Macedonian youth back home from abroad, and for this country to become a state where the law rules and reforms are implemented to the benefit of the citizens.

“A future that will bring our children back home, to be here with their parents. No more mothers, sisters, grandmothers weeping for their children, brothers, grandchildren… They should be joyful for their children coming home, at their birthplace, where they should be. That is our mission”, Mickoski stressed.