Hristijan Mickoski announced a major new investment cycle once his VMRO-DPMNE party is in office. Mickoski also assured the workers in the state run ELEM energy plant that their jobs will be safe, as the Zaev regime announces the closure of its large REK Bitola coal mine and power plant.

We are not talking about the type of investments that Zaev is now courting, Mickoski said referring to the marijuana farms that are the only growth industry in Macedonia. “We will bring serious investors. And the workers and subcontractors of ELEM should rest assured, they will not be left without a job”.