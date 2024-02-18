I will discuss various topics, some current and some new, but it is inevitable to address the fact that things will certainly not be the same as before. Do you recall a response from the majority party, even though it serves as a minority partner in the government? The president of the smaller party, which essentially plays a significant role in the government, offered a suggestion to Kovacevski when journalists inquired about the future course. He responded by saying it will not be like before. This statement was made by the president of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, during today’s debate, “Infrastructure platform for the future,” specifically on the topic “Concept for investments in infrastructure,” held in Drugovo, Kichevo municipality.