“The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bujar Osmani, continued his tour of European Macedonian embassies and consulates. Yesterday, he visited the General Consulate of Macedonia in Venice, where, according to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ‘additional reorganization of work was undertaken to better serve as many of our citizens as possible and to reduce their waiting time for the issuance of new travel documents.'”
Osmani check and the Macedonian passports in Venice
