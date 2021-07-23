At today’s press conference, let me emphasize our position and the satisfaction of the parliamentary group of VMRO-DPMNE and the opposition that was accepted at yesterday’s session immediately after the budget debate to discuss the Resolution on Macedonia’s state positions related to European integration and Bulgaria’s blockade, Antonio Milososki, VMRO-DPMNE MP told reporters on Friday.

We believe that the content of this Resolution is very important and it is good for the Macedonian Parliament to vote on it as soon as possible in terms of content as it was submitted, because it is beyond party and establishes serious European value, which is the right to self-determination and preservation and nurturing one’s own historiography, he noted.