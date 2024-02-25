Hristijan Mickoski, the leader of the party, stated that VMRO-DPMNE’s presidential candidate Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova will have support from the MPs and the public when she appears before the State Election Commission (SEC).

During his visit to Bitola on Sunday, Mickoski urged the locals to cast their collective support for Siljanovska-Davkova on March 3.

call on the people of Bitola, as I am seeing some people gathering signatures from the opposition of the opposition and posing as the opposition of the opposition in order to obtain signatures from DUI and SDSM. I would like the people of Bitola to gather a record number of signatures for the future President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova on March 3, next week,” said Mickoski, stressing that the MPs’ supporting signatures will be presented to the SEC in addition to the signatures from the people.