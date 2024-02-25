The Ministry of Internal Affairs would like to inform the citizens of the City of Skopje that the previously announced service is now operational. This service allows citizens who have undergone the regular photo procedure at the “Prolet” and “MTV” checkpoints to check the status of their passport. Users can verify whether their passport is currently in the process of being made or has already been completed and is ready for pick-up.

To access this service, citizens can visit the following link: https://termin.mvr.gov.mk/document_status