VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski, who leads the EU Integration Commission, welcomed the fact that the recently released EU progress report on Macedonia focuses on the problem with crime and corruption.

I would say that the European Commission openly acknowledges that there is no progress in this area. It is practically said that the recommendations made in previous reports were not implemented at all and that more needs to be done. This is the key reason why several EU member states were preparing their own parallel reports in the past years which are different from the official EC report, Nikoloski said in a TV24 interview.

He added that the report notes the widespread problem of corruption and the non-functioning rule of law system, as well as the lack of serious engagement to fight organized crime and corruption.