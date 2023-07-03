In an interview with Republika. VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski discussed the recent meetings in Brussels by the party leadership, the political crisis over the attempts to amend the Constitution and the growing list of corruption scandals by top government officials. Nikoloski qualified the visit to Brussels as successful, and as an opportunity for the party to present its views on the constitutional amendments, as EU and EPP officials see VMRO-DPMNE as the next ruling party in Macedonia.

SDSM entered the leadership meeting with a lot of dishonesty, distortions and lies. We offered two concepts on how to. protect the Macedonian national identity while opening the EU accession talks. SDSM refused them both and now the only option on the table is early elections, Nikoloski said, adding that the Kovacevski government is collapsing and can’t see the term through to the end.