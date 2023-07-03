The opponents of the constitutional amendments are in fact supporters of the ideas of the Bulgarian extremists, according to which the country’s European perspective should be reduced down to its bilateral relations with the Republic of Bulgaria, said Minister of Foreign Affairs Bujar Osmani on Sunday.

The constitutional amendments, according to Osmani, are the factor that will determine which group of countries Macedonia belongs in, “that’s how great the responsibility of each MP is,” he said.

“If we conclude the amendments, we will join the group of countries that expect to become EU members in the coming years. A decision on this has already been made within the EU, if we fail to conclude the constitutional amendments, we will join the group of countries that have open issues, and then the Agreement with Bulgaria, the Protocol, the relations with Bulgaria in general, the historical issues will return…,” said Osmani.

The FM said he is an optimist precisely because of that, and he believes that “no single MP would condemn his name to history as part of the people that pushed the country into the group of countries with open issues.”

Asked on the progress of the implementation of the Protocol with Bulgaria, Osmani said it is being implemented “within the frameworks of the agreed dynamic.”