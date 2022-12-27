No more hiding. If Arsovska secretly meets with Kovacevski, she publicly praises the follies from Levica and DUI. Today, Mayor Arsovska from the councilor’s stand made official the cooperation and coalition of chaos Levica, DUI and SDS, accused VMRO-DPMNE.

She publicly thanked “from the heart” for the support and the fact that Levica, DUI and LDP did not submit amendments to the budget of the city of Skopje, which does not bring any development.

On behalf of the City of Skopje, in relation to this budget, I would first like to take the opportunity to thank the Levica party, which did not submit amendments. At the same time, I would also like to express my gratitude to LDP and DUI because most of their proposals that were submitted to the city of Skopje were also incorporated and they decided not to burden the budget as well and did not make any amendments to the proposed budget for 2023, Arsovska added.

And here is why Levica, DUI and SDS are silent in the city of Skopje, because they jointly use the power and are behind the chaos. The facts are as follows:

– The director of PE “Parks and Greenery” is Zuhjer Redzepi from DUI.

-The director of PE “Streets and Roads” is Said Said from DUI.

– The director of the City Library “Miladinov Brothers” is Snezana Stojcevska from Levica.

– The director of KIC is Antonio Dimitrov from Levica.

– The director of the Museum of the City of Skopje is Pance Velkov from Levica.

-The deputy director of “City parking” is Senada Ibraimova from Levica.

– The director of “City Parking” is Krste Petrovski, general secretary of GROM, and the deputy mayor is Aleksandar Trajanovski, also from GROM.

– The director of JSP Aleksandar Stojkovski from SDS, the party that has full control over Arsovska and the city.

Arsovska secretly meets with Kovacevski, and she publicly praises Levica and DUI.