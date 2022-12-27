President Stevo Pendarovski on Tuesday had a video call with army servicemen deployed to serve in international operations abroad.

Ahead of the New Year’s holidays, President Pendarovski greeted our peacekeepers in the KFOR operation in Kosovo, in the “UNIFIL” mission led by the UN in Lebanon, in the “ALTEA” operation in Bosnia and Herzegovina, in the “EUTM RCA” mission led by the EU in the Central African Republic, in the NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence in Latvia, the members of our Army in the NATO missions in Bulgaria, Romania and the member of the Ministry of Defense in Iraq.

In the call, President Pendarovski emphasized that the Republic of Macedonia highly values the commitment, professionalism and sacrifice of the members of the Army who actively contribute to peace and security in the world, and represent the most important contribution to collective defense.

Congratulating them on the New Year’s holidays, the president wished them good health and further dedicated performance of tasks defending common values, peace, freedom and democracy.