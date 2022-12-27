In just one day, the wasteful government issues a call for 137 jobs in administration! This is an indication of extravagance and complete madness. In just one day, 137 new administration employees, and there is no money for student meals and no money for cystic fibrosis medicine. This is how it deals with crises. This is the example of the policy of “reducing the extensive administration” they boasted about. Filling the administration with a party army, in crisis conditions, 137 civil servants in just one day, the spokesperson of VMRO-DPMNE, Naum Stoilkovski said at today’s press conference.

He mentioned that “these employments are an additional burden on farmers, an additional burden on workers, an additional burden on everyone who is in the real sector. There is no money for students, there is no money for farmers, there is no money for medicines for patients who protest in front of the healthcare building, but there is money for the party army of SDS and DUI”.

Of these calls for civil servants, 100 are in the Ministry of Finance, 22 in the Parliament, 9 in the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy, two in the pension fund, and four directly in Dimitar Kovacevski’s office in the government. These are calls for 137 positions with an average salary of 30,000 denars for salary and contributions. That is almost one million euros next year for salaries and contributions for the party employment of SDS and DUI now, ahead of the new year, said Stoilkovski.

h