The upcoming introduction of zoned parking in Karposh 1 and 2 next month appears unlikely to resolve the persistent issue of insufficient parking spaces for residents in these neighborhoods. Even with the implementation of zoned parking, residents are expected to continue facing challenges due to the longstanding issue of abandoned vehicles cluttering the parking lots in front of the buildings. Surprisingly, no entity in Skopje seems to be taking responsibility for the removal of these vehicles – not the City of Skopje, nor the Municipality of Karposh, nor the Ministry of the Interior, nor “City Parking,” which will be overseeing the new “D42” zone.

Residents of the affected zone, who sought to register for free parking, approached the company to inquire about the removal of old vehicles and received a discouraging response. According to “City Parking,” they would only be responsible for removing vehicles without license plates, while those with license plates would not be subject to removal. When questioned about the reliability of license plates as a guarantee that a vehicle may still be in driving condition or registered, “City Parking” advised residents to consult with the Police for verification. The lack of a coordinated approach to address the issue raises concerns about the effectiveness of the upcoming zoned parking system in alleviating the parking challenges faced by the residents.