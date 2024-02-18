The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bujar Osmani, is today in Bern, Switzerland, where he brought an additional mobile photography station to the Embassy, in order to speed up the process of issuing passports to our citizens, the MFA informs.

Osmani took an additional mobile photography station to the consular department in Bonn, Germany, yesterday.

In the Embassy in Bern, in addition to other consular services for our citizens, the base station takes photos and takes biometric data for the issuance of travel documents, and from today an additional mobile station is put into operation parallel to the base station.



However, photos appeared on social networks in which the minister of DUI rummages through the personal documents of Macedonian citizens, contrary to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data.