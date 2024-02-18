There are well-founded suspicions that, in an attempt to create difficulties for the Technical Minister from the opposition, SDSM and DUI deliberately orchestrated a shortage of forms. As a result, 100 thousand citizens who have already been photographed cannot obtain their documents, accused VMRO-DPMNE in a statement this morning.

The party insists that there should be accountability for this mistreatment of the people and has called for an amendment to the law on travel documents.

With the citizens now fully aware of the incompetence and irresponsibility of SDS, DUI, Kovachevski, and Spasovski, and facing a dead end, VMRO-DPMNE proposes a solution to the situation. Specifically, SDS and DUI should allow their deputies in the Parliament to support the VMRO-DPMNE law proposal to ensure the continued validity of passports. According to experts and the public, this solution is both applicable and acceptable,” stated the party.

They conclude that SDSM and DUI have effectively placed the citizens in a “state of detention” out of spite, incompetence, and irresponsibility.