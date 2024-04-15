The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bujar Osmani, characterized the accusations of the Albanian opposition regarding the Open Balkans initiative as an attempt to gain minor political points. At the same time, he announced that at the next session of the Government, at which the initiative will be the topic, he will propose leaving the Open Balkans. Regarding the Open Balkans, he clarified that it was more the idea of the Prime Minister of Albania, Edi Rama, as an attempt at reconciliation, that is , as he said, “an exit strategy so that Serbia can establish relations with Kosovo, including mutual recognition”. According to him, after the events in Banjska there was no meeting or our presence at the Open Balkans. He announced that as a presidential candidate of the European Front and DUI, he plans to establish a new presidential initiative, the Summit of Harmonized One Hundred Percent with the EU’s Foreign and Security Policy.