Caretaker Prime Minister Talat Xhaferi met with President Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu of Kosovo during the International Forum for Women, Peace, and Security (WPS Forum) in Prishtina on Monday.

Their discussions centered on the bilateral relations between Macedonia and Kosovo and potential avenues to strengthen ties across all shared interests, according to a government press release.

The conversation also touched on current regional and multilateral challenges affecting security and economic development both within the region and beyond. Xhaferi and Osmani emphasized the importance of peaceful resolution for open issues in the Western Balkans. Caretaker PM Xhaferi confirmed North Macedonia’s support for Kosovo’s Euro-Atlantic ambitions, including its active engagement in existing regional forums and initiatives, in the spirit of good neighborly relations.

The leaders also discussed the integration of all Western Balkan countries into the EU, emphasizing the benefits of security, stability, and overall progress for all citizens. Additionally, Xhaferi highlighted Macedonia’s willingness to share its NATO membership and EU candidacy experience with Kosovo. He noted North Macedonia’s close monitoring of the Prishtina-Belgrade situation and support for dialogue, urging constructiveness from both parties and the fulfillment of obligations agreed upon in Brussels and Ohrid.