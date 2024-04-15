Presidential candidate Maksim Dimitrievski, leader of the Movement ZNAM – For Our Macedonia, stated Monday that any proposals for constitutional changes on electing a head of state in Parliament or removing the phrase “language spoken by 20 percent” are unacceptable.
He argued that removing the phrase would undermine the Ohrid Framework Agreement.
At a news conference in Skopje, Dimitrievski opposed electing a president in Parliament instead of direct elections, considering it against ZNAM’s principles.
He criticized the European Front coalition’s “mono-ethnic policy” for potentially transforming Macedonia into a more complex state.
His program, “Manifest for Macedonia,” outlines five main principles, including creating a state strategy to combat corruption and organized crime within the first 100 days in office.
Dimitrievski emphasized the importance of continuing the EU accession process and joining with confidence.
