Presidential candidate Maksim Dimitrievski, leader of the Movement ZNAM – For Our Macedonia, stated Monday that any proposals for constitutional changes on electing a head of state in Parliament or removing the phrase “language spoken by 20 percent” are unacceptable.

He argued that removing the phrase would undermine the Ohrid Framework Agreement.

At a news conference in Skopje, Dimitrievski opposed electing a president in Parliament instead of direct elections, considering it against ZNAM’s principles.

He criticized the European Front coalition’s “mono-ethnic policy” for potentially transforming Macedonia into a more complex state.

His program, “Manifest for Macedonia,” outlines five main principles, including creating a state strategy to combat corruption and organized crime within the first 100 days in office.

Dimitrievski emphasized the importance of continuing the EU accession process and joining with confidence.