EU member states individually determine their approach to the validity of Macedonian passports. While one country adopts a formal stance, others adopt a more practical approach. Generally, citizens do not face significant obstacles when returning home, according to Bujar Osmani, the head of Macedonian diplomacy, addressing the situation with passports using the old constitutional name.

Osmani explains that most countries allow movement with old passports if they are still valid. However, he cannot provide official information since there is no official communication from European countries. He notes that Switzerland has submitted a note allowing entry with old passports.

Osmani mentions that Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) does not recognize documents with the old name, including identity cards and passports.

Regarding citizens leaving the country, Osmani states that Macedonian law does not permit it, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs regulations.

Osmani criticizes any attempt to publicly pressure for passport term extensions without discussions between parties, emphasizing that constitutional changes cannot be made through legislation. He underscores the importance of respecting and implementing the Prespa Agreement and encourages parties to collaborate in planning.

Osmani acknowledges the need for urgent actions, including acquiring new base stations and promptly distributing them to Macedonia’s consular offices abroad. Additionally, he emphasizes the urgency of obtaining travel document forms.