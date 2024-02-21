VMRO-DPMNE is leading in every constituency, with the most significant advantage observed in the third, where it is anticipated to secure twice as many MPs as SDSM. This conclusion is drawn from the survey conducted by the Institute for Political Research in Skopje (IPIS), as presented on the “Objective” show on MRT1.

In the third constituency, VMRO-DPMNE is projected to secure 12 to 13 mandates, while SDSM is expected to have only 5 to 6 MPs. Additionally, the Left and the ZNAM movement led by Maxim Dimitrievski are each predicted to win one MP mandate.

This outcome suggests that VMRO-DPMNE would achieve an absolute victory in IE3, obtaining more than half of the 20 mandates allocated to this constituency, leaving the remaining mandates to be distributed among other parties.

The “troika” indicates that VMRO-DPMNE will have the most significant impact. The opposition party also maintains a substantial advantage in other constituencies, leading to a total number of deputies ranging from 52 to 54. In the best-case scenario, SDSM might see an increase from 26 to 30 mandates.

Within the Albanian parties, DUI holds a slight advantage over the Albanian opposition, while Maxim Dimitrievski’s ZNAM and Left, combined, are expected to secure around 10 MPs.