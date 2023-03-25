The Parliament’s website was down due to a cyber attack. The Office of Speaker Talat Xhaferi points out that their IT experts concluded that because the attacks came from foreign IP addresses, now the site can only be accessed from Macedonia.

We inform you that the website of the Parliament is back in operation. According to the information from the IT experts, it is a flood attack, that is, an attack from multiple connections, the consequence of which is the unavailability of the website. Access to the page from foreign addresses is currently disabled, but it is available for domestic users. In the meantime, the competent officials will monitor the situation and as soon as it is ascertained that it is safe, access for users from abroad will be enabled, the Parliament points out.